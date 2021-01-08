It's time for NPP to rise against intimidation from NDC - Carlos Ahenkorah to NPP

Lawmaker Carlos Ahenkorah says it’s time for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to drop the suit and tie and stop being gentle.
According to him, gentility has never won them anything and resorting to it will always leave the party broken-hearted.
Carlos believes that going forward, it’s imperative that the gentility ends so they descend to the level of the grassroots and tackle the NDC boot for boot.
“Kwame, I will want to say that it has come to a point that the party has to drop the gentility and descend to the level of the grassroots so that we can rise against intimidation from NDC.”
On snatching the ballot paper while counting was ongoing for the election of the Speaker of Parliament position, he indicated that he was looking to cause a rerun of the election but the leadership of the party did not help.
“If I was killed in the process, I would have died for nothing. I snatched the ballot papers so that there will be a rerun of the election but my leadership went into consultation and agreed that Alban Bagbin becomes the Speaker of Parliament,” he said in an interview with Okay FM.
