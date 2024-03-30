It’s time to forgive – NPP Chairman begs aggrieved members

NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has asked members of the political party to forgive each other.

He said this after noticing that there are a number of internal rifts in the political party, which will mitigate against their effort to make history.



Ntim believes that forgiving each other will be a great way to fight together to break the eight.



He also used the opportunity to address people who were expecting something but did not get to commit to the course in order for the political party to keep power.

“If anyone in the party has wronged you, please find a place in your heart to forgive the person, and God will also forgive all of us so that we can work together to win the election 2024,” he said.



Ntim made this appeal at the just-ended 'It is possible' unity walk which was held at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.



The walk was attended by dignitaries of the NPP, including former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; the current Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey; and other leading members of the party.