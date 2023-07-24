It’s time to halt Gyakye Quayson’s case and focus on bread-and-butter issues – CPP General Secretary

General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Jantuah

The General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has said it is time to pause in the case of Gyakye Quayson to address pressing bread and butter issues facing the country.

Speaking Ekosiisen on Asempa FM, Nana Yaa Jantuah emphasized that there are critical economic challenges that demand immediate attention other than the case involving the MP.



“For me, I believe its time we put a halt and a red light on the case of Gyakye Quayson for us to move on as a country. There are issues to talk about, bread and butter issues,” she said.



The General Secretary highlighted alarming food inflation figures, citing a World Bank report indicating that food inflation stands at 54%.



She called for a focus on addressing the rising cost of living and the challenges faced by ordinary citizens in accessing affordable food.



“Food inflation is 54%, 850,000 Ghanaians are poor because they cannot buy food, it’s a World Bank report.

“That is what we should be looking at. Plantains are now very expensive. We don’t import plantain from Ukraine, we grow them here. Some will say it’s the price of fertilizer, its not all about fertilizer. We have foodstuffs in farms, because there are no feeder roads to bring them to the market,” she continued.



The General Secretary also raised concerns over the struggles faced by Buffer Stock Suppliers, who have picketed due to delayed payments by the government.



Additionally, she highlighted the difficulties faced by suppliers of uniforms for Free SHS students, who claim they have not received payments since 2020.



“Buffer Stock Suppliers are picketing because the government could only give them 50% of two years arrears, it’s a crisis.



“When you pick the Free SHS, from 2020 those supplying the students with uniforms say they have not been paid. These are serious economic issues we need to look at.

“Another DDEP is coming up. People are scared the government will touch their savings. People are not able to have three square meals a day. people are suffering. The cost of living has reason, the standard of living has come down,” she added.



NW/SARA



