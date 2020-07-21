General News

It’s too early to call for Hawa Koomsom's dismissal – NPP MP

Member for Parliament in the Okaikoi North, Fuseini Issah

There have been several calls for the dismissal of Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson following her act of firing gunshot at a voters registration centre in her constituency.

Security experts, political think-tanks and other stakeholders have said her actions are unpardonable which also affects the stability and peace in the country.



Security analyst Adam Bonaa described her action as disgraceful, Director of Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Professor Kwesi Aning says her actions goes beyond the IGP and must be dismissed if she fails to resign.



However, the Member for parliament in the Okaikoi North, Fuseini Issah has jumped to the defense of Hawa Koomson stating that something might have triggered her action, therefore, calls for her dismissal are too early.



He said details of what actually transpired at the centre must be given in details before concluding whether or not she should be dismissed.



Speaking on TV3 morning show, the MP said “…with what transpired at the registration, I don’t think the minister will exercise first option by pulling a gun without a cause or a defect. The details are still coming in and we must be circumspect.”

“It think it’s too early to make those calls, let’s find out what actually transpired.”



Meanwhile, National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said raised concerns over the MP decision to defend the MP adding that the act is a criminal one and shameful.



“Am highly scandalized by the justification for the Fusieni Issah for this heinous crime and clearly indefensible act of the minister and MP.”



“What the woman was engaged in is a crime, it is shameful and reprehensible,” He said.

