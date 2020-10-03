It's unacceptable – Mahama condemns use of police car to convey NPP supporters

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has described as “unacceptable conduct and unprofessional”, the use of a police vehicle to convey some members of the New Patriotic Party.

According to him, “the bastardisation of our institutions is one of the outcomes of this failed leadership”.



Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has directed the Ghana Police Service to investigate the incident.



Some pictures and videos have gone viral on social media, with one of them showing a police vehicle with registration number GP 3852 being used to convey NPP-brandied individuals with flags of the party.



In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said: “The administration does not sanction acts of this nature”.

It noted that “the Director-General of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has been tasked to investigate the matter, present a report and duly sanction persons found culpable in the act”.



“The Police Service is committed to its avowed principle of impartiality.



“The general public should be assured of the performance of police duty without fear or favour”, the police noted.