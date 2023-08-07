It's unacceptable to spend over GH¢500m on National Cathedral while abandoning Saglemi housing project – Mahama

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (left) and John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the failure of his government to continue the Saglemi Housing project.

According to a news report by citinewsroom.com, the former president accused President Akufo-Addo of not completing the Saglemi Housing project because it was started by him.



Mahama added that it is unthinkable that the government would spend over GH¢500 million on the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana which has been bedevilled with corruption and abandon the Saglami House Project which was almost completed before he left office.



“It is unacceptable for Akufo-Addo to spend over half a billion cedis on a national cathedral project that has ultimately failed due to corruption and is now abandoned, yet refuses to commit funds to complete a housing project that will benefit thousands of Ghanaian families.



“Knowing the NPP government, they did not want to complete the Saglemi housing project simply because it was initiated by John Mahama and an NDC administration,” he is quoted to have said.



Mahama, who is the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections, also said that the decision by the government to go one with the National Cathedral project shows its lack of prioritisation.



“Leaders must always prioritise the well-being of their citizens and ensure that they benefit from government resources and projects, regardless of who initiated them.

“The misplaced priorities of a government that claim it is unable to raise money to complete the Saglemi housing project and yet is willing to spend half a billion cedis on the largest civil excavation in Africa is a humiliating slap in the face of Ghanaians who entrusted Akufo Addo with their mandate."



He added that “Just think about the countless number of Ghanaian families who could have had decent living conditions over the past 7 years and the individuals who could have had a place to truly call home in Saglemi”.



