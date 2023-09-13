It was a nightmare – Frank Todah recalls experience when their shops were demolished at Tetteh Quarshie

The Chairman of the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market, Frank Todah, has described June 28, 2021, as a nightmare.

This day was when the shops at the market were completely razed down to the ground when an unannounced demolition exercise was undertaken at their former location.



Speaking in an interview with Etsey Atisu, host of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, he said that it was not an easy thing for them.



Reflecting on two years since that exercise, Frank Todah explained that the horror of that day was something that haunted them for so long.



This, he added, was because, on that day, things they had built over decades were all just brought to the ground.



“My brother, it wasn’t a nice experience. It’s just like to say that over 30 years of your livelihood has just been taken away from you in a twinkle of an eye. What happens to your family; your dependents? It was a nightmare,” he said.



Watch the full video below:





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, quickly catch up on the story of Enil Art, the young Ghanaian artist making a name for himself by randomly surprise-sketching people in public places below. This is a GhanaWeb Special interview with Etsey Atisu:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





AE/AW