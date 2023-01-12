It was terrible – Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has submitted his observations about the televised presentation by Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry, who on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 announced his ambitions of leading the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 elections.

Kwesi Pratt on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme explained that the makeup of the set and the choice of outfit by Alan Kyerematen made for a ‘terrible’ view.



Pratt noted that with the set already offering too many colors, Alan Kyerematen’s attire choice made it quite displeasing.



The veteran journalist said the design gave Alan Kyerematen off as a tired person who just wanted to read the statement and seek some rest.



Though Pratt concedes that appearance is not the most important element in running for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, he believes certain things cannot be left unchecked.



He blamed the situation on the PR team of Alan Kyerematen, charging them to provide better aesthetics next time.

“It was the first outing of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as a presidential aspirant and I think that his handlers should have done a better job than they did. I’m just watching him on television and the image is not good. It doesn’t show that they took due care in the presentation. You have him standing in front of a background made up of white, blue, red, gold, and green colors and he is wearing a multi-colored shirt. That is terrible in terms of PR.



“His handlers could have done a much better job. The impact of the mixture of colors including the shirt he wore is that he emerged as a tired person. He looked tired. I think they could have done a better presentation. He could have been a bit more confident. This is just from the PR angle. It is not one of the most important things”, he said.



Kwesi Pratt also offered his view on the speech by Alan Kyerematen, stating that the former minister despite his good policies and innovation cannot be excused from the sins of the Akufo-Addo government.



He contends that Alan Kyerematen will in the race of presidency be reminded of his role in the Akufo-Addo government and that could prove to be his Achilles’ heel.



“The other thing that he has to worry about is that he has been a cabinet minister in this administration for the past six years. He is also been a member of the Economic Management Team. Distancing himself from what has been done leading to this crisis will be a tall order for him. He made the admission that some things could have been done better which was a sensible admission to make but its going to be a tall order,” he said.