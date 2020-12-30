It wasn’t easy replacing my husband – Widow of Mfantseman MP on her decision to contest seat

Mfantseman Member Parliament (MP)-elect, Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford

Mfantseman Member Parliament (MP)-elect, Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford has for the first time admitted that the decision to quit her job, replace her late husband and contest as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area was not an easy one.

The 47-year-old Police officer who was with the Interpol Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra, resigned as a Chief Inspector to begin her political journey on October 11, 2020.



Speaking on what pushed her to accept the decision to go into politics, she admitted it was not an easy one but said she had to in view of the circumstances that presented themselves.



“It was not easy but I think one thing pushed me. If I recollect the passion of my late husband and his resolve to leave a legacy in Mfantseman, sacrificed his life for the area but some people felt he should be eliminated in order for his name to be buried. I could not sit aloof for this to happen. That is why I accepted to take over from where he left off and asking for God’s blessings”, she revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She promised to chart the path of women empowerment and youth development in the area considering the unique nature of residents of the area.

Mrs Ophelia Mensah Hayford who replaced her husband who was killed while was returning from one of his campaign rounds at the just-ended polls was able to garner 36,021 against her competitor Mr. James Odziifo Essoun of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who had 32,438 votes.



She even won some major strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) indicating that her victory is for all the people and not only for the NPP.



