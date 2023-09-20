It will be difficult but I have no choice than to support Bawumia if he wins 'without dirt' – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong (left) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that he will support his main contender for the position, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the event that he (Ken) loses to him.

He said that it would be his responsibility to support the vice president if he wins the November 4 presidential primaries without any dirty games.



Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV on September 18, 2023, Ken Agyapong noted that he can choose not to support the NPP in the 2024 elections if the current attacks against him continue.



“If the vice president emerges as the winner, I would support (him). It will be difficult but I have no choice,” he said.



“But if they continue this way, I have a choice… I have 22 children; I am 63 years old. My children keep hearing all sorts of things about me everywhere they go,” he said in Twi.



Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, accused supporters of the vice president of labelling actions he took in defence of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government as “sins”.

He reiterated that if the vilification he is suffering continues, he will not support the party in the event that he loses the presidential primaries.



“I won’t scarify for the party again. They have come up with the 10 sins of Kennedy Agyapong but if you look at all the things, they have listed, were in support of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP. Because someone wants power today, all the times I defended the party have become the 10 sins of Ken Agyapong... would I defend them with the 10 sins again?” he further asked.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/AW

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards