It will be easy for me to market Mahama, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang - Joshua Alabi

Joshua Alabi, NDC's Campaign Manager

The National Democratic Congress' 2020 Campaign Manager, Professor Joshua Alabi, is confident there will be a one touch victory for the NDC following the reassessed policies and strategies.

According to him, with the support of the Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang the NDC will be able to promote the ‘John and Jane’ brand to win the December 7 polls.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, at Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang thanksgiving ceremony for, Professor Joshua Alabi said “… Based on the fact that we have reassessed ourselves, it is very good to go on recess and come out with a new programme and having watched the performance of John Mahama and Akufo-Addo with the strong support of our running mate, I’m very confident that it will be very easy for me to market the ‘products’.”



The Thanksgiving service was held after the official outdooring of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama's running mate.

At the Asbury-Dunwell Methodist Chapel, party members, family, and friends joined Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to thank God for a successful event.



Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said there is the need to be grateful to God for an elvation while she sought for God’s guidance for direction.

