It will be highly unlikely for Alan Kyerematen to form a political party - Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said that it will be highly unlikely for Mr. Alan Kyerematen to form his own political party.

According to him, he still remains a member of the NPP despite the fact he has stayed way from the flagbearership contest.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the New Patriotic Party at this point should remain united for them to support who ever will be elected to lead the party.



He believes that Mr. Alan Kyerematen, despite his pull out from the contest, will support anybody the party decides to elect to lead as flagbearer.



"Though he has decided to stay away from the contest, I'm not sure he will also want to form his own political party and stay away from the party that he helped form with his money, sweat and blood," he said.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has withdrawn from the race.

He made the announcement in a statement dated September 5, 2023.



“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” he added.



Mr. Kyerematen who placed third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference said he opted out of the race following what he described as intimidation of his agents.



Watch Video Below:



