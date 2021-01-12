It won’t happen! – NPP MP vows to resist any attempt to declare NDC majority in Parliament

NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

Member of Parliament (MP)for Kwadaso Constituency, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has sworn to fight any move to confer the Majority in Parliament to the NDC MP’s.

According to him, per the standing orders of Parliament, the party with numerical strength forms the majority so as it stands, the NPP deserves it.



The conundrum about who has the majority in parliament between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) still continues as the two political parties are still tied at 137 apiece.



But the Kwadaso MP believes that the independent former MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah has declared to join the NPP hence they have the majority in Parliament.



“The NPP which has formed the government is the majority now. I don’t think Bagbin can say the NDC has a majority…it won’t happen! Caucus in parliament can come together to form a majority in parliament. As it stands, both sides have 137 – 137 but the independent former MP has declared to join us. So as we speak, they are 137 and we’re 138. Our standing orders say that the party with numerical strength and has formed the government is the majority so NPP forms the majority” he stated in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

Meanwhile, the immediate-past Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu says the party that forms the Majority side in Ghana’s 8th Parliament will be known on Friday, January 15, 2021, when the House has its first sitting.



Speaking to Kasapa FM on January 9, 2021, Mr. Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said although the Independent MP has publicly stated that he will join the NPP caucus, his statements are not yet official.







