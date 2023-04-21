It would be difficult for Mahama to win 2024 polls – Analyst

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Political analyst Boakye Yiadom has opined that it would be difficult for former President John Dramani Mahama to win the 2024 presidential election.

He believed that Mr. Mahama’s chances of winning, are slim because he [Mahama] lacked any message that would make Ghanaian voters vote for him.



According to the analyst, "It was obvious that Mr. Mahama would be elected as the NDC’s presidential candidate. However, winning the national polls would be difficult for him. He is someone who has previously held office, and if you want to return, you don’t use your experience as a message. If it was about the experience, the late Nkrumah had none, yet he became the best president we’ve ever seen”.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem, he said, “As someone who wants to return to the presidency, you should give us alternative policies and give Ghanaians major policies we haven’t witnessed or seen before, and things that are genuine and authentic so Ghanaians know you mean business.” Mr. Mahama, on the other hand, has been unable to outline any major policy to persuade Ghanaians. He is simply repeating the same messages that Ghanaian politicians have been telling Ghanaians for years. Nothing new or refreshing.”

He went on to say that the NPP has an incumbent advantage and that as the ruling party, they have leverage in terms of resources and campaigning. Ghanaians have also realised that the 8-year jinx that they usually give parties does not ensure effective governance, and as a result, they would prefer to give a government more than 8 years. That could be beneficial to the NPP.”



"I maintain that it would be difficult for him because his key message now is about how the NPP has mismanaged the economy. Should the NPP use the remaining 20 months to restore the economy, former President John Dramani Mahama would have no message to campaign on.”



His remarks were in response to comments made by pollster Ben Ephson that winning the 2024 polls would be difficult for the NDC should they file Mahama as a candidate.