Ivorian President congratulates Akufo-Addo on his re-election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a handshake with Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara

President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara has congratulated Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his reelection in the just ended 7 December polls.

President Ouattara said he is looking forward to working with him for the mutual benefit of both countries.



“My warmest congratulations and best wishes to my brother Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana. I look forward to working with him in the same warm spirit which has marked the historic and fraternal relations between Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana for so many years,” Mr Ouatarra said in a Facebook post.



The returning officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Mensa declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of Monday’s elections and President-elect on Wednesday, 9 December.

Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, incumbent President Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 percent.



His closest contender, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 percent.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama and the NDC have rejected the result of the election accusing the EC of rigging the polls for the incumbent.