JB killers trial: Judge warns lawyer over continuous absence from court

The trial judge in the murder trial of Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu has expressed worried concerning the continued absence of counsel for the accused person.

Asiedu, aka Sex Don Don and Bossu alias Agogo, are standing trial for murder and abatement respectively, but their lawyer Mr. Augustine Obour has not been in court for some sittings, without any permission.



In court on Wednesday, the unhappy-looking trial judge Justice Lydia Osei Marfo of the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court said if counsel does not show up in court on the next adjourned date, she would be forced to write to Legal Aid for another lawyer.



This was after Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig had told the court that she notified counsel in the case about the court sitting through a message.



She told the court that Mr Obour has not been in court for not only this case but some other cases she had been doing with him in other courts.



The Senior State Attorney however pleaded with the court to give him another chance since he might be under the weather and not deliberate.

Free Agogo



Asiedu, the self-confessed killer of the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu urged the court to free Bossu, alias Agogo.



Daniel Asiedu said his colleague Vincent Bossu should be freed since he is innocent of the crime and charges leveled against him.



The judge said it is not her duty to release the second accused person unless the Attorney General comes out to say that Vincent is innocent after investigation.



The case has been adjourned to October 16, 2020.

