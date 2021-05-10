JB murder: Defence lawyers want jury to visit late MP’s house

Defence lawyers in the case in which Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, are asking the court to allow the jury to visit the house of the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament.
Lead Counsel for the defence lawyers Yaw Danquah said the focus of his cross-examination of the Security man of the late MP, requires the jury to visit the crime scene.
The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo said counsel would be allowed to move that application for determination but the business for today must go on.
To this end, the security man Stephen Apreko Mensah, the second prosecution’s witness in the trial has mounted the witness box and is facing cross-examination.
