JHS, SHS, basic schools reopen on January 10

GES Ghana Education Service Ges 680x375.png Logo of the Ghana Education Service

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teaching and learning will be in full swing this morning with the official reopening of all public places of education from the pre-primary, primary as well as Junior and Senior High School levels.

GhanaWeb can confirm that some children are already on their way to schools with lorry stations gradually filling up because of the added pressure on transportation service.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) pushed the reopening date to today, January 10, 2023.

The decision was because the original reopening date of Monday, January 9, 2023 had been declared a public holiday in lieu of the 5th Constitution Day which fell on a weekend.

The GES statement was issued by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations Unit, GES, Accra.

The statement urged students, staff, and the public to take note and act accordingly.

