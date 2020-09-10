General News

JJ Rawlings’ mother Victoria Agbotui celebrates 101 birthday

Mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Madam Victoria Agbotui cutting her cake

The mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings has just celebrated her birthday marking 101 years on earth.

She turned 101 on September 9, 2020.



Born on September 9, 1919, Madam Victoria Agbotui came into the limelight following her son’s ascension to power in 1979.



She is noted to have been a strong pillar in her son’s life though she has notably stayed out of the glare of the public.



Last year, before her 100th birthday, there were rumours that she had passed away.

The former president was forced to debunk those rumors stating that his mother was very much alive.



The statement, which came from the Communications Directorate at the ex-President’s office and signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa said Madam Agbotui is “alive, hale and hearty.”



One year down the line she is still “alive, hale and hearty”. Happy birthday Madam Victoria.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.