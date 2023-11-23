James Gyakye Quayson's case on hold for 2 months as trial Judge proceeds on leave

James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North

The trial proceedings of James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, have come to a temporary halt as Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, the trial judge, embarks on a scheduled leave, starrfm.com.gh reports.

Justice Yanzuh, who played a role in the legal proceedings during the two-month legal vacation between August and September, is obligated to take her leave as part of customary practices.



During the court session on Wednesday, November 22, when the case was set for the prosecution to present its third witness, proceedings were held in chambers, excluding the Defense Counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata. Subsequently, the case was adjourned.



This trial has been marked by controversy surrounding the absence of the accused MP, who, according to his lawyers, is in Canada for medical examinations.



Despite the court's order to continue the trial in his absence, the defense is challenging this decision at the Supreme Court.



The next court date for the Assin North MP's trial is now set for February 7, 2024, allowing for a hiatus of two months and 14 days.

Gyakye Quayson faces charges including Deceit of Public Officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.



He has pleaded not guilty and is currently on bail.



NAY/OGB