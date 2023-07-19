James Gyakye Quayson trial: EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court

James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North

The first prosecution witness in the ongoing trial at the High Court in Accra, Richard Takyi Mensah, revealed that James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-North, was cleared to contest the 2020 parliamentary election based on information he provided to the Electoral Commission (EC).

The court proceedings, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, proceeded after dismissing a request by Quayson's defense to halt the trial, Graphiconline.com reports.



During the cross-examination by Quayson's lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata, Mensah testified that the EC investigated allegations that the MP owed allegiance to another country following a petition.



Tsikata questioned the source of Mensah's information, asserting that he was not in a position to confirm the basis for the EC's clearance of Quayson.



In response, the witness stated, "If my memory serves me right, I think I read the report on the internet and also, as stated earlier, some of the processes in the civil case were served to the petitioner through me."



The language used in Mensah's statement to the police also became a point of focus during Tsikata's cross-examination.

The defense counsel inquired whether the witness's statement was given in English, to which Mensah affirmed.



However, when the statement was read aloud in court, it stated: "Complainant (Mensah) states in Twi language and being recorded in English."



Tsikata questioned Mensah about his initial denial of giving the statement in Twi. Mensah explained that during the narration to the police, "It could have been that he inadvertently switched to the local language."



The case has been adjourned to July 19, 2023, for further cross-examination.



YNA/OGB