James Quayson’s repeated motion for Stay of Proceedings dismissed

Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

The High Court in Accra has dismissed a repeated motion for Stay of Proceedings filed by lawyers of James Gyakye Quayson to halt his criminal trial pending a determination of a motion they have filed at the Supreme Court.

The motion moved earlier today by Justin Teriwajah was for the High Court to put the substantive trial on hold to await the apex court’s decision.



Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh’s Court had on June 16, this year, declined James Quayson’s request for the Attorney General’s office to furnish them with further disclosure documents.



The AG in his response to that request said, he had disclosed all documents in their possession.



Justice Mary Yanzuh while ruling on the request said it cannot compel the AG to produce documents, they said they do not have.



Unhappy with that ruling, lawyers of James Quayson have filed a motion for Certiorari and prohibition at the Supreme.

Pending the hearing of that motion they have asked the High Court to put the trial on hold, but the request was opposed to by the Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame on Wednesday.



Justice Mary Yanzuh after listening to the parties dismissed the request and adjourned the case to Friday, July 28, for continuation of further cross-examination by Defence lawyers of the First Prosecution Witness.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that, this is the third time motion for Stay of Proceedings has been dismissed by the court.



Mr Quayson has pleaded not guilty to five charges which comprised of deceit of the Public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



He has been granted bail and standing trial with first prosecution witness facing further cross examination from Defense Lawyers.