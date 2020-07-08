General News

Jane Naana’s selection masterstroke for NDC victory – Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi says the selection of Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the 2020 polls is a masterstroke which will propel them to victory.

In his view, the NDC has leverage in the elections because of the appointment of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.



Addressing the media at the party’s weekly press encounter in Accra, the legal practitioner said the governing party hurt by the impeccable records of the NDC running mate.



“Our flagbearer has unleashed a political masterstroke that will propel the NDC to a resounding victory in December 2020.



“The NDC has noted the desperate fabrications being peddled by the NPP about the sterling record of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Minister for Education.



“Firstly, the claim that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang cancelled Teacher Trainee Allowance is false. The decision to replace Teacher Trainee allowance with student loan was a cabinet decision and not a ministerial decision,” he said.

Former President Mahama on Monday outdoored the former Education Minister as his running mate for the polls. The academician beat off competition from well known and established personalities in the opposition parties.



Meanwhile, the Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says her inclusion will very little to the NDC ticket.



“When I first heard, I thought he was going to settle on Dr Duffuor or Nii Moi because they are economists and finance experts of considerable standing so either of them could have done it. If he wanted a woman, I thought that we have some women of some demonstrable competence who have risen through this house to establish themselves. One such person could be Hanna Tetteh who has been a member of this House, Foreign affairs minister and som other areas so she has learnt the rules.



“Another person is the former Attorney General, solid person. If he wanted women, even the previous Attorney General; even though she has some skeletons because of the Woyome issue but you ask yourself what value is this woman going to add to that ticket. Calm woman; a woman of poise and balance. She speaks good English but is it good enough to satisfy the ticket? Let’s not forget; perish the thought, I’m not wishing that, but let’s assume that John becomes the President and the next day he is no longer, is this woman capable of being described as the President of the republic? and that has nothing to do with her person. I’m talking about the quality in governance that could affect and effect this country, is she that person? I don’t think so at all,” the Suame MP said.

