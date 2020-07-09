General News

Jane Opoku-Agyemang will restore the dignity of the office of VEEP - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has assured Ghanaians that the newly elected running mate of John Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will restore the honour and dignity of the office of Vice President should the NDC win power in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at the party's press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, he said “Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a God-fearing leader who exudes profound humility, honesty, competence, decency and patriotism. She can be trusted to restore the honour and dignity the office of Vice President has lost in the last three and half years when elected”.



Sammy Gyamfi again condemned the actions of some high profile members of the NPP who have tried to tarnish the reputation of John Dramani Mahama’s running mate.



Following the unveiling of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang by the NDC on Monday, July 6, 2020, the governing NPP organized what Sammy Gyamfi refers to as a “poorly assembled press conference in a vain attempt to denigrate the personality” of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.



“The NDC has noted the desperate fabrications being peddled around by the NPP about the sterling record of Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang as minister of education. Barely after the big announcement was made, the NPPs Director of Communications, Mr. Yaw Buabeng Asamoah who has become synonymous with panicky autopilot parody whenever the NDC address the nation on critical national issues hurriedly put together a poorly assembled press conference in a vain attempt to denigrate the personality of the impeccable Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang,” he stated.

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, during their press conference on Monday, said, “it does not matter who the running mate is, if the main man himself is indecisive and incompetent, we still have a problem. It is our view that after having looked so long and wide, the NDC still has a problem” adding that, it was during her tenure as Education Minister that trainee teachers' allowances were scrapped.



The NDCs National Communications Officer has, however, refuted all these claims calling it mere fabrications to discredit their candidate.



Meanwhile, many have lauded John Mahama for nominating Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.





