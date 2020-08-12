Politics

Jane and I'll not be involved in politics of insults - Mahama

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and John Mahama

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama has said he and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman will not engage in the politics of insults during their campaign ahead of the December polls.

Mr Mahama discouraged the trading of insults among opposing factions in politics.



The former President made this known at an event to formally introduce his running mate to the Christian Council of Ghana and church leaders at the Assemblies of God Church today, Wednesday, 12 August 2020 in Accra.



He said: “My running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, whom I am presenting to you today, has been encouraged by the Osu Mantse to be strong and courageous in the face of, what he feared would be, a barrage of insults and attacks on her person, just because she has decided to serve her country at the highest level, help shape its destiny and ensure shared prosperity for all.”



He added that though the “unprovoked attacks and insults have already started,” they [Mahama and Naana Jane] will never engage in insults and name-calling of opponents.

He stressed on the need to serve as good role models to children who are “watching, listening and copying.”



Highlighting his running mate’s worthy qualities, Mr Mahama said Professor Opoku-Agyemang is a “God-fearing, a woman of unquestionable integrity, hardworking, and a results-oriented person”, adding that having carved a niche for herself as a distinguished scholar in Ghana, on the African continent and across the world, she will not engage in acts of trading insults on political platforms.



The President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev Prof Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso also indicated that politics of insults is a “backward culture” which must not be encouraged.

