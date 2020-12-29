Jean Mensa is not a good ‘thief’ – Devt. Consultant

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

A Development Consultant Kwame Okyere Darko says the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Jean Mensa is not a good thief.

The National Democratic Congress has alleged that the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson Jean Mensa is in bed with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



They also allege that the Chairperson of the election management entity stole the election for the sitting government and have since indicated that they will go to court to fight until the right thing is done.



Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Development Consultant, Kwame Okyere Darko said the errors and shortfalls recorded during the election is an indication that Jean Mensa is not a good thief.



To him, the expectations of Ghanaians for Jean Mensa has fallen short considering the errors committed and the computational shortfalls an entity like the EC committed under her watch is worrying.

“I’ve said in another forum that we need to maintain Jean Mensah as the EC chair come what may, and why am I saying that?



He further said “I’m saying that because if indeed what the opposition is alleging that the EC is conniving with government to rig the elections and stuff like that If indeed it’s true then Jean Mensa is not a very good thief and for that matter, I will say we shouldn't keep her there.



This because the flaws are too much because the issues about the election are too many and you see, she must understand that some of us or majority of Ghanaians saw her in a certain posture, a certain credible stature and for that matter we might be marking her on a higher marking scheme. So if you look at a whole EC getting percentages wrong, if you look at the whole EC mixing up stuff…”



Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has served notice that it will be presenting its petition challenging the results of the 2020 elections on Wednesday