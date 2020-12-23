Jean Mensa is running away from the havoc she's caused - Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has taken Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commissioner to the cleaners describing her as havoc.

Reacting to the decision by the EC to go on break today, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, and return on January 19, 2020, Ras Mubarak noted the EC chair is running away because she has caused chaos with her incompetent work.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Ras Mubarak opined that with Jean Mensa still in the post as EC chair, Ghana will not be peaceful.



The legislator told the host the EC chair has wreaked havoc with her work and instead of staying in the office to resolve the crisis, she has decided to go on break.



He was worried the EC has refused to give them a hearing concerning the Techiman South constituency election.

“The EC Commission is running when no one is chasing her. She has caused chaos and has refused to stay in the office to resolve the chaps. Must she compel everyone to go on leave because she is tired? The EC is not Jean Mensa’s private property. It is a public institution and she cannot shut down the office. She doesn’t have that authority."



"Is this truly Ghana? People are running Ghana as their private property. If Jean Mensa has not created problems, why is she shutting down the office for three weeks? That woman, the longer she stays in office, the more problems she will create for this country. What is going on is a result of her incompetence and ineptitude and refusal to listen.”



