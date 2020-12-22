Jean Mensa must come before parliament over 2020 election results – Minority

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Minority in parliament has demanded that the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa be summoned to parliament to answer questions on the outcome of the just-ended polls.

There has been contention by the main opposition NDC over the results declared by the commission, that made president Akufo-Addo retain his position as president of the country.



The NDC is also contesting several parliamentary seats which they say was wrongfully declared for the NPP.



EC boss Jean Mensa following the official declaration of the presidential results on December 9 released several new figures, with claims of errors a situation which caused tensions followed by demonstrations organized by the NDC.



But speaking to the media, former energy minister and MP for Elembelle Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah argued the chairperson of the EC must face questions from lawmakers.

He said “this parliament before we rise must invite the electoral commission and ask the EC serious questions that are putting this democracy and our security at risk. And its the responsibility of this parliament to invite the electoral commission before we rise. It’s very important.”



He added, “If parliament does not do that, then who should?”



