Jean Mensa preparing to rig 2024 elections for NPP - NDC man

Richard Manuribe, communication team member of the NDC

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Manuribe has said, the Electoral Commissioner Mrs. Jean Mensa, is on a mission to rig the 2024 elections for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He claims that some of the new reforms introduced by the EC are part of an agenda to rig the 2024 polls for the NPP.



He asked the EC chaiperson to reform herself since she lacks credibility and integrity.



According to him, the NDC has not totally rejected all the reforms, but some of the reforms they believe are not the best.



The NDC has proposed six election reforms following their rejection of the ones proposed by the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) after a two-day meeting to review the 2020 general election.



The party argued that the reforms proposed by the EC, especially the closing of polls at 3:00 pm has the potential to disenfranchise many Ghanaians.

The NDC among other proposals called on the EC to employ and train highly competent staff to accurately fill election result forms and collate results so as to forestall the recurrence of widespread cases of arithmetic errors recorded in the 2020 general elections.



The NDC also asked the EC to ensure that the participation of IPAC and its advisory role in the electoral process should be given legal backing, without encroaching on the constitutional independence of the Electoral Commission.



It also asked the EC to adopt an equitable voting formula for political parties in IPAC deliberations based on their representation in Parliament.



Manuribe said the NDC proposed these reforms because they believe it would enhance the electoral system of Ghana.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Jean Mensa is rehearsing to rig the elections in 2024, by registering foreigners and minors, something he stressed that the NDC will not accept or allow to happen.