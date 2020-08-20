General News

Jean Mensa should be given special protection - Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has asked that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, be given ultimate protection because her life is under threat by some NDC plotters.

He alleged that former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin, together with some NDC youth thugs had a secret meeting to plan an assassination of the EC boss, burn down the EC office, among others.



Accusing the NDC of being responsible for the fire outbreak that erupted on August 14, 2020, at the Electoral Commission's office in Accra, Mr Agyapong said their promise to also ‘finish’ Jean Mensa shouldn’t be taken lightly.



“In that particular meeting they said they will burn the EC office, burn electricity installations, kill Madam Jean Mensa. They planned to crush me and to also run Abronye DC over with a sprinter. I reported the matter to national security.



“Don’t take whatever NDC says lightly. We have to be serious. Jean Mensa needs to be protected. They have given the first sign and within three months we will see commotion. The government has to open their eyes and give the NDC boot for boot. First, they threatened to burn the EC office and they have done that. They also promised to kill Jean Mensa so what are we supposed to do? Protect her. She needs protection at home, in her office and everywhere she goes,” he added.

Prior to this development, there have been threats on the EC Chairperson’s life following her decision to push through with a compilation of a new voters register.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.