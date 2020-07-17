Politics

Jean Mensa was appointed to rig 2020 polls for NPP- Asiedu Nketia claims

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has alleged that the appointment of Jean Mensa as the Commissioner of the Electoral Commission was to rig elections for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“That is why we (NDC) are taking our own referee…vigilance into the elections”, he told an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“If you look at what the EC is doing, it clearly indicates that there is a grand scheme by the commission to rig the elections for the NPP”, he stressed.



“You [EC] implement laws but you turn around to violate the same law you created. And you want us [NDC] to keep quiet. A typical example is the recent senior high school registration…if you look at the creation of the registration centers there, it is illegal”, he emphasized.



“The law states that 21 days before choosing a registration center, you should make the stakeholders aware of the decision. But with the senior high school registration, we were not informed”, he expressed unhappiness.

“If we are informed, we will train our agents for those areas and we will include the centers in our monitoring. These are the checks that will help us to prevent any rigging plot.”



On whether the party will pursue the writ against the EC, Mr. Asiedu-Nketia said” we will still pursue the case. We are helping to develop the law.”



“The adage that we have given it to God, we have given it to God is not helping to develop the democracy. If the court rules against us, fine we will take it peaceful but posterity will judge everyone one day.”

