'Jean Mensa was changing election results like a mother changing diapers' – Sammy Gyamfi

Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress has described the changing of the 2020 presidential results as declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission as “a mother changing the pampers of her baby”.

According to him, there is nowhere in the world that results declared by the Electoral Commission would be changed the next day and when it is being gazetted, the same figures will change again.



At a press conference in Accra at the NDC headquarters on Thursday, Sammy Gyamfi questioned why the EC after changing the figures of December 7, 2020, elections, still had the same percentages.



“On the night she [Jean Mensa] lied that even if we are to wait for the results of Techiman South and we assumed that candidate Mahama will get all the 128,000 votes, it will not affect the results. Independent people have done their own analysis to show that what she said wasn’t true,” Gyamfi told the media.



He further stated that the Electoral Commission after the December 10 rectification of the results, proceeded on December 15 to gazette the results, but “the dates on the Gazette conflicts. And the figures gazetted have still been massaged; they don’t add up”.

“So why is Jean Mensa changing election results like a mother would change the pampers of a three-year-old [child] because every minute the results change?” Sammy Gyamfi quizzed.



The EC within 48 hours of voting on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, declared the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect with 51.5% of votes cast, thus avoiding a run-off election.



The EC has, however, on Thursday issued a statement admitting an error in the declared results, saying that the Chairperson “inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast”.



“The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson,” the EC said in that statement issued Thursday, December 10, 2020.