Jerry, I know God created us for each other – Konadu’s tribute to Rawlings

The late former President Jerry John Rawlings with wife

Former first lady, Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has paid a glowing tribute to her late husband, Jerry John Rawlings, as he is laid to rest Wednesday.

In a tribute read on her behalf by her daughter Amina Rawlings, she said she is convinced it was not by sheer coincidence that she met Rawlings but that they were meant to be.



Opening the tribute with a beautiful poem, Konadu eulogized her husband describing how supportive he has been to her as a wife, mother and throughout her endeavors to empower women in Ghana and also help underprivileged communities.



She said they have worked together as a team to better the lot of Ghana and that for her was something destined to happen.



She recounted how far they have come in life and how they influenced and supported each other through thick and thin.

“Jerry, I know God created us for each other and today we make a formidable team, notwithstanding the ups and downs of life. We believe in each other and in our dream of making Ghana a country we could all be proud of”, she said.



“To me, you were and will always be Jerry, my love, my life partner, my friend, you worked for Ghana… I say farewell”, she reiterated.



While reading the tribute, Amina could not hold back her tears, he broke down momentarily, put herself together and continued.