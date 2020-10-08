Jinapor files nomination as NPP PC for Damongo

Deputy Chief of staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Deputy Chief of staff Samuel Abu Jinapor has officially filed his nomination forms to contest as the governing New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Damongo constituency in the Savanna Region.

After the presentation at the Electoral Commission’s office in Damongo, he addressed party supporters who had gathered there.



He said: “We're very happy that we have filed our nomination with the Electoral Commission. Interestingly and significantly, we are the first to file”.



“And, as you know, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo, was the first to also file his nomination and the first sitting president to file his nomination ahead of his competitors.”



“It is our prayer we're going to work hard and we believe that just as President Akufo-Addo was the first to file, and Abu Jinapor is the first to file in Damongo, God willing, on December 7, both will be declared victorious,” he added.

He also outlined a five-point agenda that he will implement if elected as the Member of Parliament.



Mr Jinapor cited women empowerment, job creation, promoting education and empowering farmers as some of the things he intends doing if elected.



He also stated that it is his aim to be an effective representative and strong advocate in parliament to spearhead the agenda of Damongo constituents.



“We’re going to deepen it. We’re going to propagate it. We’re going to take it to every nook and cranny of the constituency and we’re very confident that by the grace of God and with the support of the good people of Damongo, the NPP is going to make history here in Damongo and clinch the presidential and parliamentary votes in Damongo constituency,” he noted.