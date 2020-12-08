Jinapor floors NDC's Mutawakilu in Damongo

Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor

Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor has won the Damongo seat, nudging off the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ Adam Mutawakilu, the incumbent.

Mr. Jinapor, who ran on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 15,671 votes.



Mr. Mutawakilu got 13,330 votes.



An independent candidate, Mr. David Tiki Dange, got 296 votes.



There was a total of 29,150 valid votes.



Some 499 ballots were rejected.

With the presidential race, President Nana Akufo-Addo polled 12,624 votes while former President John Mahama of the NDC won the constituency with 16,231 votes.



The other candidates polled as follow:



CHRISTIAN KWABENA ANDREWS (GUM) - 62



4. IVOR KOBINA GREENSTREET (CPP) - 27



5 AKUA DONKOR (GFP) - 3

6. HENRY HERBERT LARTEY (GCPP) - 7



7. HASSAN AYARIGA (APC) - 24



8. KOFI AKPALO (LPG) - 15



9. DAVID ASIBI APASERA (PNC) - 20



10. BRIDGET AKOSUA DZOGBENU (PPP) - 7

11. NANA KONADU AGYEMANG RAWLINGSG (NDP) - 4



12. ALFRED KWAME ASEIDU WALKER (INDEP) - 11



13. REJECTED - 861



14. Total Valid Votes - 29,199