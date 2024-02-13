Jirapa Dubai CEO's murder connected to chieftaincy dispute

The late Eric Johnson is the owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel,

Eric Johnson, the Founder and CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, a safari resort located in the Upper West Region popular known as Jirapa Dubai, was reportedly attacked and killed on the night of Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The Ghana Police Service has so far arrested seven suspects, all staff of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel.



Although the police service has not stated the motive behind the murder of Eric Johnson, GhanaWeb sources have indicated that it is connected to a chieftaincy dispute of the Jirapa Traditional Area.



According to a GhanaWeb source, two members of the royal family are each claiming to be the heir to the stool of the Jirapa Traditional Area after the death of the paramount chief of the area, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, known in private life as Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri, a former Inspector General Police (IGP).



The source stated that even though a new paramount chief, Naa Justice Dinah Donglabong, was installed in December 2023, the dispute persists with the issue currently in court.



The source also indicated that Eric Johnson was a supporter of one of the factions and had a lot of influence in the community, which led to him being targeted.



The source stated that the police arrested seven staff of Jirapa Dubai because the security cameras at the hotel were turned off during the attack.

The staff in the custody of the police include Favour Nuobe, Charles Tuoze, Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey and Kumbata Kwaku.



The late Eric Johnson is said to be a man who was committed to transforming Jirapa and the entire Upper West Region.



