Job losses under Akufo-Addo all-time high – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the Ghanaian economy has been destroyed under the Akufo-Addo administration.

He noted that the government has not been proactive in dealing with the challenges facing the economy.



Touching on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and how world leaders have acted prudently to deal with it, he said during the launch of the his party’s manifesto for 2020, on Monday that “leadership that has been proactive and visionary have emerged from the shocks with less effects on their people and economy”.



“Unfortunately, I cannot say the same for our beloved country Ghana.”



To him, the Ghanaian economy has plummeted and “in tatters and as I said it is [in] intensive care and we are on track to pose the highest ever fiscal deficit in our history since the beginning of the fourth republic.”



He further noted that this government has borrowed excessively yet with no projects to show for.

“Excessive borrowing over the last four years has placed Ghana in a high debt risk category with absolutely nothing to show for it. Job losses are at an all-time high,” he said.



He further stated that the economy currently is only working for a few people in Ghana.



“We will make the economy work for all.”





