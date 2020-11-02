Joe Ghartey fills the streets of Essikado-Ketan with thousands of supporters

Source: Amegavi Samuel, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, had an overwhelming attendance during his healthwalk in his constituency ahead of Election 2020.

The large numbers witnessed can be attributed to his trusted personality which sucks down with the people very well.



He's carved a niche for himself, a loyal and trusted personality in the minds and hearts of the constituents. The numbers which could run into ten thousand came from several corridors of the constituency, causing heavy traffic on the roads that lead from Sekondi to Esssido, Kasaworodo to Kojokrom, Ketan and all other streets.



This crowd is arguably much bigger than what was experienced in Bantama recently. For over 16 kilometres, the exuberant crowd march on, dancing and stomping their feet to form that quake which rippled through the streets.



Agya Koo who was on the tour, describe it as 'shocking'. He remarked that the numbers that turned up is proof of massive endorsement Ghanaians will give to the NPP.

He recounted that the numbers far exceed what was experienced some four years ago when he joined Joe Ghartey in a similar event in the Constituency.



Already, Joe Ghartey has said he will defeat the NDC's candidate, Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah for good in this year's election.



He promised to widen the gap twice what he gave Dr Ayensu-Danquah's predecessor [in 2016].





