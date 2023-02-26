0
Joe Ghartey lauds NPP Western Regional executives for support

Joe Ghartey121 Joe Ghartey, Former Minister of Railways Development

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

A Presidential aspirant hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, has expressed gratitude to the Western Regional Executive Committee for availing themselves of the first regional meeting on his Nationwide Tour of Hope and Unity.

He expressed appreciation to the Regional Executive Committee and party supporters for the warm and cordial reception accorded him during his debut on the National Agenda for Hope and Unity Tour in the Region.

“I am grateful that you made time to talk with me and your feedback was very useful. May God continue to bless Western Region.”

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice nourished the hope that his campaign message was going down well with the people and was confident to win the Presidential bid to lead the NPP in the 2024 Presidential elections.

He had since taken the campaign to the Western-North Region.

