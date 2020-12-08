Joe Ghartey wins Essikado-Ketan seat again

Joe Ghartey, the Railways and Development Minister, has won the Essikado-Ketan constituency for the fifth time.

The NPP candidate pulled 26,701 votes cast whilst his closest contender Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the NDC candidate pulled 24,527 votes.



Frank Cobbinah, the parliamentary candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) had 629 votes.



Joe Ghartey won the Essikado-Ketan seat which was created out of the Sekondi constituency in 2004 and has since continued to retain the seat.

The NDC parliamentary has rejected the results claiming that the incumbent tempered with the results.



“Joe Ghartey tampered with the results. I won the seat fair and square. I went to the grassroots, every corner of this constituency to sell my message. This can’t happen again. The incumbent cannot continue to tamper with votes. He better step aside and let me take my rightful place as the MP-elect,” Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah told the media.



