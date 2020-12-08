John Dumelo calls for recount of Ayawaso West Wuogon results

John Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democracy Congress in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is calling for a recount of all ballot papers in his constituency.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission showed that John Dumelo lost the poll by 37,778 as against Lydia Alhassan's 39,851.



Total valid votes cast stood at 77,604 with 595 being invalid votes.



However, John Dumelo is alleging there are some irregularities as his figures were swapped with the NPP’s candidate.



In a statement posted on the Twitter handle, which was signed by John Dumelo said “I humbly request to your office seeking for a recount of all ballot boxes across the constituency.”

“This is due to several irregularities that have been identified in some polling station centers,” the statement adds.



Below is the statement



