John Dumelo distributes laptops to students in Ayawaso West Wuogon

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo says he hasn’t slept on his commitment to giving out over 4,000 laptops to tertiary students who reside in his constituency, Ayawaso West Wuogon.

According to aspiring MP, he is more than determined to support and improve education and easy learning among the youth to better Ghana.



In a video posted by the actor on his social media, recipients of the brand-new laptops, most of whom are students who could otherwise not procure their own laptops, said they needed the laptops to aid their studies.



A number of elated beneficiaries expressed their joy, saying it will go a long way to make their learning easier.

“I never thought you will bring it. I thought you have forgotten about me… I want to say God bless you and thank you,” said one visibly elated student.



