John Dumelo finally concedes defeat

John Dumelo contested for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat

The 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Setor Dumelo, has conceded defeat in the December 7 elections.

The TV celebrity lost to Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He polled 37,778 votes to come second to Ms Alhassan, who polled 39,851 votes.



Mr Dumelo had initially written to the Electoral Commission (EC) to demand a recount of the votes, raising suspicion of irregularities.



But in a sudden twist of events, the young politician says he wants to put Ghana first.



“I may not be satisfied with the final results or the irregularities that occurred, but before everything else I am Ghanaian and I will always put the people first,” he stated in a concession message on Sunday, December 20.

He indicated what he will be doing next.



“I will continue farming, traveling around Ghana, engaging people, helping entrepreneurs and touching the lives of as many Ghanaians as I can; ‘facta non verba’.”



Find the message below:



In 2004, I stood for KNUST Queens hall Secretary, I lost. In 2005 I stood for KNUST Organizing Secretary, Civil Engineering Students Association, I won.



In 2019 I stood for the NDC parliamentary primaries, I won. On the 7th of December 2020 I stood for MP at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, I lost.

Truth is, every time I lose, I come back stronger because I don’t see it as a loss, I see it as a journey to perfection. It is only when you are down that you appreciate what it takes to get back up.



So I want to thank the over 37,000 people who voted for me in Ayawaso West Wuogon. From the bottom of my heart, I really appreciate you all. To those that didn’t vote for me, I hope that in the future I can work and prove to you that I’m worthy of your vote.



To Lydia, many said it was impossible for me to even dream of winning but the numbers I pulled in and you winning by a very small margin, especially in such a stronghold of the NPP makes me extremely proud of the whole campaign .



I may not be satisfied with the final results or the irregularities that occurred,but before everything else I am Ghanaian and I will always put the people first.“Ut omnes onum sint”.



So I’m ready to help to make this constituency the greatest. (I have new wellinton boots for you too) Mega tsi dzi o

To my colleague actors and those in the creative arts industry who supported me, God bless each and everyone of you, many of you did without me having to ask and I appreciate the overwhelming show of support.



What’s next?



I will continue farming, traveling around Ghana, engaging people, helping entrepreneurs and touching the lives of as many Ghanaians as I can; “facta non verba”.



I thank the Almighty God for bringing me this far and to my family and friends, God bless each and everyone for all the support. To my constituency executives, branch executives and all who made this run possible, especially the young vibrate campaign team members, Chale u do all!!!



In my Likpe Language they say “…Onanto eso lesasaa borleke…” It means because of God everything will be ok.

God bless our Homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong. “Ad astra per aspera”



#idey4u #wemove



