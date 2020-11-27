John Dumelo has only distributed 20 laptops - Lydia Alhassan

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has challenged her competitor, John Dumelo to make public the list of the 500 students who have benefited from his one student, one laptop policy.

John Dumelo at a debate forum organized by TV3 for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary Candidates ahead of the December 7, elections stated that 500 students have already received laptops from his camp in his bid to improve education in the constituency.



“The distribution of over 4000 Laptops continues. This is by far the biggest investment in education ever to happen in Ayawaso West. So far, we have distributed 500 laptops to students in the constituency and we are still motivated to share the remaining 3,500 laptops,” Dumelo said.



However, Lydia Seyram Alhassan who was also touting her achievements in the educational sector called out John Dumelo for claiming that he has distributed 500 laptops to students in the constituency.

She, therefore, challenged the National Democratic Congress' candidate to provide the list of the students who have benefited from his scheme.



"He is talking about laptops; he should give us the list of people he has distributed the 500 laptops to. He has given less than 20 laptops and I can confirm that,” Lydia Seyram Alhassan said at the debate forum that was monitored by GhanaWeb.