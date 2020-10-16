John Dumelo set to launch campaign on November 18

The NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo

National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, is set to launch his campaign ahead of the December 2020 general elections.

Mr Dumelo is contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the NDC.



The campaign launch will be held at the Bawaleshie School Park on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 3:00 pm.



The campaign launch was scheduled to happen last Saturday, October 10, but it was called off due to the downpour on that day.

John Dumelo filed his nomination to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on October 7, 2020.



He will be contesting for the parliament seat against the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.