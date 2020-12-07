John Dumelo 'uneasy' as results of Ayawaso West Wuogon troop in

Voting has officially closed in all polling stations across the country and counting has begun at the various coalition centers.

All 275 constituencies across the country voted to elect the next president for the Republic of Ghana as well as Members of parliament to represent the various constituencies in the country.



Provisional results have started trooping in from the various polling stations.



One of the constituencies which was keenly contested is the Ayawaso West Wuogon where actor, Politician and farmer, John Dumelo who is contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress seeks to capture the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) whose candidate is a Pharmacist, Lydia Alhassan.

Results have started trooping in from the Awayaso West Wuogon and in one of the polling stations John Dumelo who was monitoring the counting was uneasy and could not sit.



Watch John Dumelo pace up and down below:



