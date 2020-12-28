John Dumelo won Ayawaso West Wuogon seat – Mr Beautiful

Mr Beautiful, who is also a supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that John Dumelo won.
He alleged that John Dumelo won, but something happened. However, he was not ready to reveal what happened as he claimed.
According to him, that will be a topic for discussion on a different day.
Mr Beautiful added that John Dumelo was the people’s favourite during their campaign at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
He also talked about how he travelled from Techiman in the Bono East region to support his colleague during the campaign time.
Mr Beautiful further stated that he becomes happy whenever he sees someone in the entertainment industry rising.
Watch the full interview below:
