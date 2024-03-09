John Kumah’s wife drags Captain Smart to police over allegations that her husband was poisoned

The late MP's wife is demanding evidence over claims of her late husband being poisoned

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency, John Ampontuah Kumah has reportedly lodged a police complaint against the host of Onua TV morning show, Captain Smart.

The report by the grieving wife came barely 24 hours after the MP was pronounced dead while being transported from Kumasi to Accra for onward travel to Germany for medical attention over an unknown condition.



However, in the immediate aftermath of his death, videos of a recent edition of Captain Smart’s show resurfaced on social media.



Among other things, the journalist alleged that the MP and some leading figures of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been targeted with food poisoning.



He noted that the MP suffered food poisoning together with the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi some weeks ago.



According to a report by Asaaseradio.com the wife of the late MP believes the claim by the journalist is unfounded and is rather causing damage to the reputation of the deceased and his family.



She has therefore called on the police to demand evidence and proof from Captain Smart over his claims about her husband’s death.

The MP died on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



GA/SARA



