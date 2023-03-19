2
Menu
News

John Mahama attends funeral of ‘brother’ Alan Kyerematen's mother-in-law

Alan Kyerematen And John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama and Alan Kyerematen

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama joined former trade minister Alan Kyerematen at a funeral late last week.

The funeral was of Alan’s mother-in-law, known as Obaatan Gerogina Kingsley-Nyinah.

In photos shared on Mahama’s Facebook page, the former president and National Democratic Congress flagbearer aspirant is seen in hearty photos with Alan and a range of other acquaintances at the event.

Some of the dignitaries sighted by GhanaWeb included former president John Agyekum Kufuor and Dr. Richard Anane, a one-time Minister of Health

Mahama captioned the photos as follows: “I joined my brother, Alan Kyeremanten, on Friday to mourn his late mother-in-law, Obaatan Georgina Kingsley-Nyinah.

“She was the wife of the late Justice Kingsley-Nyinah, a former Justice of the Court of Appeal and Chairman of the Electoral Commission.”

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
Related Articles: