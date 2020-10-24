John Mahama is a spirit; he should be feared - Appiah Stadium warns Abronye DC

Popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium has asked Abronye DC to be mindful of his criticisms against former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, he said the flagbearer of the NDC is not an 'ordinary person'; hence speaking against him will come with grave repercussions.



"Be careful how you speak about Bole Bamboi John because he is a spirit; he should be feared . . ." he said.

Listen to him in the video below:



